CPU shipments experienced 33% growth in Q1 2024 compared to last year

With CPU shipments increasing by 30% compared to the same time last year, it looks like the market is stabilizing. Just in time for the wave of AI CPUs.

The global client-based CPU market showed impressive growth in Q1 2024, with John Peddie Research reporting that shipments hit 62 million units - a 33% increase compared to Q1 2023. However, compared to the previous quarter, this figure represents a 9.4% decrease.

2

CPU shipments for Q1 2024, image credit: John Peddie Research.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

Even though the dip compared to the previous quarter bucks the recent growth trend, the report notes that the Q1 dip, when viewed with the context of year-over-year growth, "is an indication that the market has stabilized and has returned to its traditional cyclic behavior."

Looking into the numbers more closely, Notebooks and Laptops are driving the growth as desktop market share has declined. A year ago, the split between Notebooks and Desktops was 68% and 32%, with this figure changing to 73% Notebooks and 27% Desktops in Q1 2024. With integrated graphics being a key part of the mobile CPU space, iGPU shipments increased by 30% year-over-year.

The report predicts that CPUs with integrated graphics will become 98% of all CPUs within the next five years.

Based on traditional product and hardware cycles, the research firm predicts that Q1 2024 will see a decline in step with conventional product and hardware shipment and sales cycles. The second half of 2024 is set to be a big one for mobile and desktop CPUs, with AMD set to introduce its next-gen Ryzen processors at Computex 2024. And with Intel and AMD creating new hardware for the age of the AI PC, new and improved NPU capabilities will drive sales and shipments for new hardware in the month ahead.