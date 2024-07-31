Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to be made in India: first premium iPhone assembled in India

Apple rumored to make its higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones in India, for the first time in iPhone history.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Apple has been making some of its iPhones in India for a while now, but rumor has it that higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones will be made in India for the first time ever.

Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to be made in India: first premium iPhone assembled in India 72
Open Gallery 2

According to sources that spoke with Money Control, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be made in India. One of the sources said it's happening for Apple to "deepen its manufacturing capabilities with partners in India".

The source confirmed that for this generation of iPhone, Apple will "make sure the India-assembled iPhone 16 models are available in the country after the launch".

Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will soon undergo the "new product introduction" (NPI) process at Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The NPI process should occur over the summer, but mass production of the iPhone 16 Pro models in India isn't expected until the iPhone 16 launch itself.

We could expect the iPhone 16 launch to have initial launch supplies imported into India, before the India-made variants are made available sometime in 2025. India is a very important market for Apple, experiencing huge growth in the country. In July, Apple reported revenue from India increasing over the year by 33%, making $8 billion in revenue versus $6 billion in the previous year.

Not only that, but on July 23, the Indian government cut its import rate from 20% down to 15% which will bring the cost down of imported iPhones into India, but also for the components that are used for the assembly of the India-made iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro handsets.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, Blue Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed Premium)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$1080.39
$1080.00 $1089.97 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2024 at 8:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macobserver.com, macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags