Buying an iPhone 16? These are the colors that you'll probably have to choose from

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could come in these colors if a new report by well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is accurate.

If Apple sticks to a familiar pattern we can expect the company to announce a slew of new iPhones this coming September, starting with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Both handsets are set to go on sale alongside the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max and it's thought that they'll be powered by iOS 18, complete with a big new AI focus that is set to be announced at WWDC on June 10. Now, a new report appears to have outed the colors that iPhone 16 buyers can expect to be choosing from this fall.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is normally extremely well-connected which means that it's always worth paying attention when he shares details about upcoming iPhones. Now, he's shared details about the iPhone 16 colors in a post on the X social network.

According to the post, Apple will launch the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in black, green, pink, blue, and white. However, he does note that it's possible that the colors will have different names - as an example, he says that white could be called Starlight as has been the case previously. It's also worth remembering that it's possible that even if an iPhone has the same color name as a previous model, it could actually be a very different color when you see it in person.

The new iPhone 16 will reportedly come with an Action button as well as a new Capture button, not to mention an upgraded chip. The Capture button is set to give photographers a new way to capture shots, but details are as-yet confirmed.

