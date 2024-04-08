NVIDIA to unveil top-end GeForce RTX 5090, and high-end RTX 5080 at first later this year

NVIDIA is expected to announce its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs later this year, where it seems we'll be introduced to the new top-end GeForce RTX 5090 and high-end GeForce RTX 5080 at first.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new post about NVIDIA increasing the price of its GPUs by an average of 10% by UDN, the report added that as NVIDIA continues to dominate the AI GPU market, graphics card-related products will also see new products later this year.

AIB partners are expecting NVIDIA to unveil its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series in Q4 2024, where initially, NVIDIA will focus on the new top-end GeForce RTX 5090 and high-end GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. UDN says that its sources are optimistic that the launch of next-gen RTX 50 series GPUs will help AIB partners shipments, and drive up the average unit price of graphics cards.

We all know that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 isn't going to be cheap, but it's going to be a next-gen monster just like the RTX 4090 was to everything else on the market. It doesn't matter the cost, there's always going to be a customer that wants the very best, no matter what. This doesn't mean that NVIDIA can price the RTX 5090 at $4999, but a next-gen card for $1999? $2499?

3

Rumor has it that the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will have the "biggest ever" gen-to-gen performance uplift. So, if we have a next-gen RTX 5090 that is somewhere around 50-70% faster in rasterization and 2-3x faster in ray tracing over the RTX 4090... well, I'd say NVIDIA can put whatever price they want on the RTX 5090.

A card that offers true 4K 240FPS and 8K 60FPS gaming -- sprinkled in with some next-gen DLSS 4 upscaling -- that demolishes the RTX 4090, but still gives the RTX 4090 a place in the market at a lowered price point? Well, that also makes sense. NVIDIA's new fleet of high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080s will also feature next-gen GDDR7 memory, a huge memory upgrade for Blackwell-based RTX 50 series GPUs.

NVIDIA could release a next-gen RTX 5090 at $1999 and it's still less than the $2000+ that people were paying for the RTX 4090 over the last year. It's still sitting at around $1800 minimum for an RTX 4090 on Amazon right now -- checked at the time of writing -- so if NVIDIA forces the price of the RTX 4090 to $1299 when it launches the RTX 5090 for $1999.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090, priced at $1999, allows the RTX 5080 to be priced at $1499, offering performance exceeding the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER, with new RTX 50-based upgrades (ray tracing, new GDDR7 memory, etc). NVIDIA's newer GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is still $1000+ on Amazon, so these cards could slowly drop in $100 or $50 increments, allowing next-gen RTX 50 series cards to slot into an even more expensive category.

The ultimate desktop graphics cards... for an ultimate price... but they'll come with the ultimate in performance.