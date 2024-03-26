Samsung's next-gen GDDR7 official listing: next-gen GPUs to get 28Gbps or 32Gbps GDDR7

Samsung officially lists its next-gen GDDR7 memory modules at 28Gbps and 32Gbps, now sampling to partners to work on their next-gen GPUs.

Samsung teased its next-gen GDDR7 memory last week at NVIDIA's recent GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event, but now it's officially listed GDDR7 at both 32Gbps and 28Gbps speeds on its website.

Samsung 32Gbps GDDR7 official listing (source: Samsung)

Samsung's next-gen GDDR7 memory comes in 16Gb density, allowing for 2GB of GDDR7 memory per module, which is the same capacity as we see on both GDDR6 and GDDR6X memory. Each GDDR7 memory module from Samsung will feature a 32-bit wide memory interface with a refresh rate of 16K/32ms. Samsung says its new GDDR7 memory modules come in 266 FBGA packaging, with two speeds listed: 32Gbps and 28Gbps.

The company will offer its standard 32Gbps GDDR7 memory die and a low-voltage optimized 28Gbps GDDR7 die. We should expect to see next-gen high-end flagship GPUs from NVIDIA like the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards debut with 32Gbps GDDR7, while more mid-range and higher-end models (but not flagship) cards like the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 use 28Gbps GDDR7 memory.

We've seen GDDR6 memory inside of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER that was recently released hitting 22.5Gbps with its GDDR6 memory, so we're looking at a 42% improvement in memory speed with 32Gbps GDDR7, and a 28% improvement with 28Gbps GDDR7 memory.