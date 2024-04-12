NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 rumored for Computex 2024 reveal

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will launch later this year, and it has nothing to do with AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU.

It was just days ago I spotted a small part of a UDN report that said AIB manufacturers were getting ready for a launch of only the top-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, and high-end RTX 5080 graphics cards to launch later this year, and now we have some more confirmation in new leaks.

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead has a few sources inside of the industry that have talked about NVIDIA's impending GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards.

NVIDIA is reportedly waiting until workstation-class RTX 6000 series GPUs are detailed, as the GB202 and GB203 dies used in RTX 6000 and B40 workstation variants are the same GPUs that will be used inside of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, respectively.

NVIDIA could unveil its next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 at Computex 2024, which is just over 6 weeks away. Don't expect to buy a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 at this event, as NVIDIA could have a paper launch of the new RTX 50 series GPUs before becoming available later this year -- Q3 2024 at the earliest, with many more cards hitting the market in Q4 2024.

One of the sources said: "Btw, we (AIB) are starting to gear up for a Q4 2024, or possible even late Q3 launch for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080".

The second source added: "Yep, I've (Distributor) also heard that this RTX 5000 series will launch Q3 or Q4 of this year, which does surprise me a little bit. However, I think it has nothing to do with RDNA 4, and it has everything to do with when NVIDIA's non-gaming variants will launch".

MLID's third source said: "After some recent updates from NVIDIA, we aren't actually expecting our (OEM) Blackwell laptops to have good availability until late Q1 or even Q2. Maybe other OEMs have heard differently, but at a minimum I don't think the die configs used in mobility are accelerated versus what I told you last year".

Lastly, the fourth source said: "Look, when we (NVIDIA) announce Blackwell editions of RTX 6000 and B40 type products, everyone's basically gonna know the specs of what our gaming variants will be... because they are using the SAME dies haha. And thus we can't drag our feet on launching GB202 and GB203 because we need those out ASAP to keep momentum going against AMD's MI products that at a minimum offer a ton of RAM for cheap, and could pose a thread to us if they ever sort out their production bottlenecks. However, do note that just because something is"launched"doesn't mean it will be easy for you to buy any serious numbers".