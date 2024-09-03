Ian McKellen comments on returning as Gandalf in upcoming Lord of the Rings movies

Ian McKellen has no plans on hanging up the white or grey cape of his beloved role as Gandalf in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

One of the most beloved performances to ever grace the big screen screen was Ian McKellen's role as Gandalf the Grey/White in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, and with new Middle-Earth movies on the way it begs the question - Will Ian McKellen be returning to the iconic role of Gandalf?

McKellen has previously expressed extreme enthusiasm at the idea of returning to the role of Gandalf, even going as to publicly say he wants to pick up the staff before he finally retires, which currently doesn't have an end in sight. McKellen told The Big Issue that his passion for The Lord of the Rings hasn't subsided and that he will keep on acting as long as his body has the strength to enable to him to do so. "I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working," said McKellen.

The 85-year-old said to the publication that he was informed there are new Middle-Earth movies in the works and he has been approached to reprise his role as Gandalf. McKellen didn't confirm that he was returning to the role but said, "Gandalf will be involved, and they hope that I'll be playing him." Speaking to BBC Breakfast McKellen said, "I'm not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it."

As for a timeline for the new Lord of the Rings movies, Andry Serkis will be directing Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which will have Serkis reprise his role as Gollum and mark the return of Peter Jackson to Middle-Earth who will be executive producer, along with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to hit theaters in 2026.