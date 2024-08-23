Peter Jackson officially returns to Middle-Earth in the War of the Rohirrim trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which uses footage from Peter Jackson's trilogy.

The official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has been released on the Warner Bros YouTube channel, giving us our first look at Peter Jackson's ground-breaking return to J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-Earth.

The War of the Rohirrim will focus on the story of Helm Hammerhand, a king of Rohan, and the character that Helm's Deep was named after. For those who don't remember, Helm's Deep is where Theodon, the King of Rohan in Jackson's films, and his people retreat to in The Two Towers, which is then eventually attacked by Saruman's forces.

The trailer starts off with showing footage from Peter Jackson's Two Towers, such as shots of Edoras, Gandalf, the iconic Middle-Earth map, and Helm's Deep, which is where the trailer cuts from live-action into anime. The events of The War of the Rohirrim occur 183 years before the events of the original trilogy of movies. Fans should expect a pretty self-contained story that only sparingly references characters from the original trilogy of movies or even the Hobbit movies.

The project is being produced by Peter Jackson, the oscar-winning screenwriter behind "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, Phillipa Boyens, Fran Walsh, and others. The War of the Rohirrim is directed by award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, and is being led by Brian Cox who voices Helm Hammerhand, Miranda Cox returning to her role as Eowyn as a narrator, and many others.