Apple announces a big new Final Cut Pro update for iPad and Mac

Apple's Let Loose iPad event saw a ton of announcements including an updated version of the Final Cut Pro app for the iPad and Mac.

Apple's Let Loose event was billed as the one where Apple would announce a new iPad Pro and a refreshed iPad Air and it definitely didn't disappoint on that front. But the company also took the time to announce a couple of new software updates for its creative apps, including the popular Final Cut Pro app for the iPad and Mac.

The new Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is a big update and coincides with the release of the new iPad Pro, and Apple says that it transforms the tablet into a multicam production studio with Live Multicam, a feature giving users the ability to connect and preview up to four cameras at the same time.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple also announced new AI features coming to Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.78, giving users the ability to rapidly edit the look of videos and photos with a single click, among other things. There are new workflow-accelerating tools that are designed to bring new ways to manage color correction and more, too.

There are so many changes across the app on both platforms that we can't possibly get into them all here, but you'll find more details in the press release linked below. The updates are also free to existing Final Cut Pro users, but the iPad version won't be ready until later this spring.

Final Cut Pro for iPad costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year while the FInal Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 app costs $299.99 for those who don't yet have it. Both the iPad and Mac versions have free trials available, too.