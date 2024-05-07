Apple just announced a new iPad Magic Keyboard and it might fix the old one's biggest problem

Apple has announced a new Magic Keyboard to go with the new M4 OLED iPad Pro with price starting from $299 and it goes on sale next week.

Apple's big Let Loose iPad event has now come to an end and as expected, the company announced a number of new iPads as well as new accessories that will work with them. One of those accessories is the heavily rumored new Apple Pencil Pro, while the other is a revamped version of the Apple Magic Keyboard, and this new model is better than any of those that came before it - if only because the more rigid construction should stop it from flopping around so much.

Apple announced the keyboard by saying that it's a thinner and lighter option than those that came before it. The press release notes that it opens to a floating design that has already proven popular with customers while a new function row has been added to the top of the keyboard. That row adds support for things like display brightness adjustment keys as well as keys for adjusting the volume, among other things.

Other improvements include a new aluminum construction that should make the palm rest more rigid and less likely to bend, while the keyboard itself comes in both white and black color variants. Buyers will need to choose a different keyboard depending on the size of their tablet as has always been the case, with the 11-inch version selling for $299. Those who own a 13-inch iPad will have to pay a little extra, with Apple charging $349 for that version.

No matter which version you need you'll get a magnetic attachment while the Smart Connector handles power and data transfer without the need to pair anything via Bluetooth. The hinge also has a USB-C connector for charging, leaving the iPad's USB-C port for connecting other things like accessories, docks, and more.

The new Apple Magic Keyboard is only compatible with the company's latest tablets, meaning you'll need to buy an M4 iPad Pro to be able to use it.

Thankfully, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade your tablet. The new M4 iPad Pro is the company's most powerful yet and comes with an impressive new OLED display. That display is offered in both 11- and 13-inch sizes as well, offering options for those who need either portability or screen space.

Alternatively, the new iPad Air has been updated to include the M2 chip, removing the older M1 from the lineup. Apple also moved the FaceTime camera to the side of both tablets for improved video calling experiences in landscape mode, too. Just like the keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPads are all available for preorder now and will officially go on sale next week.