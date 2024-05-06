CORSAIR ONE i500 PC officially unveiled, a compact, stylish wood-paneled RTX 4090 beast

The Core i9-14900K, GeForce RTX 4090, 2TB M.2 SSD, and 64GB 6000 MT/s DDR5 CORSAIR ONE i500 configuration is currently listed for $4,699.99 USD.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 28 seconds read time

'Compact without compromise' is how Corsair describes its new CORSAIR ONE i500 PC, a stylish new off-the-shelf desktop rig sporting 'real wood panels.' With full liquid cooling and GeForce RTX 4090 level graphics, it can be customized with up to 192GB of DDR5 memory and 24TB of storage to make it an absolute monster.

The CORSAIR ONE i500 PC features a liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, image credit: Corsair.
Open Gallery 6

The CORSAIR ONE i500 PC features a liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, image credit: Corsair.

We've reported on the CORSAIR ONE i500 PC a couple of times in the past week, covering a teaser and a premature retail listing for the new PC. Today, the official announcement from Corsair offers full specs and details on the rig - confirming that both the RTX 4090 GPU and the Intel Core i9-14900K processor in this beast are liquid-cooled to shrink the overall size down by up to 30% compared to standard desktop chassis.

The overall look is modern and sleek, with Corsair positioning the rig as something for content creators, AI professionals, and gamers. We're talking about a premium PC here with the Core i9-14900K, GeForce RTX 4090, 2TB M.2 SSD, and 64GB 6000 MT/s DDR5 CORSAIR ONE i500 configuration currently listed for $4,699.99 USD.

CORSAIR ONE i500 PC officially unveiled, a compact, stylish wood-paneled RTX 4090 beast 04
Open Gallery 6

The 21.7-liter chassis has 30 x 18.5 x 39.1 cm dimensions, with front I/O with USB inputs and a rear I/O that includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HD Audio, plenty of USB 3.2 Type-C and other ports, and more.

Corsair promises 'top-tier thermal efficiency' and quiet operation, with room for capture cards, network cards, audio cards, or USB expansion cards to be added as required. Aesthetically, there is some tasteful RGB lighting on the front panel, and in a very cool move, the rear I/O has its own sensor light, so you can always see what you're plugging in and where.

CORSAIR ONE i500 PC officially unveiled, a compact, stylish wood-paneled RTX 4090 beast 03
Open Gallery 6

"When the first generation of CORSAIR ONE PC was launched, we set a new standard in the world of compact, performance PCs," Corsair writes. "This new generation raises the bar even higher, with incredible raw speed and efficiency in a sleek and modern look."

CORSAIR ONE i500 PC officially unveiled, a compact, stylish wood-paneled RTX 4090 beast 06
Open Gallery 6

Available in Wood Dark and Wood Bright colors, the CORSAIR ONE i500 PC product page has more information.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC 12G Graphics Card, 3X WINDFORCE Fans, 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$559.99
$559.99--
Buy
$635.99
$635.99$499.99$611.54
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2024 at 11:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:corsair.com, corsair.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags