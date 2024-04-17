Corsair launches a pair of affordable new HS35 gaming headsets for PC and consoles

The new Corsair HS35 v2 Series updates Corsair's affordable wired gaming headset line-up with a new look, improved comfort, and powerful audio.

Picking up an affordable gaming headset is easy; there are countless options to choose from. The tricky part is picking up a decent, affordable gaming headset that delivers a great audio experience and comfort. Corsair's HS35 wired gaming headset from a few years ago fits into this category, with the stereo headset offering great sound and comfort for the price.

Corsair's new HS35 v2 gaming headset series, image credit: Corsair.

And now, it's back with Corsair's new HS35 v2 Series, which includes the HS35 v2 stereo wired gaming headset and the HS35 SURROUND v2 wired gaming headset for those who want more immersion in their gaming audio.

The HS35 v2 series includes custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers for a big sound, with wired 3.5mm connections to ensure compatibility with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch hardware.

The HS35 SURROUND v2 adds a USB receiver for Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound when connected to a PC or Mac device. In the announcement, Corsair provides two examples of games that benefit from the addition of surround sound: Overwatch 2 and Starfield.

The physical design has changed from the older Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset (which we reviewed in 2019); it now includes an adjustable suspended headband for improved comfort and soft fabric ear pads. For convenience, there are on-ear controls for volume and mute. The microphone is flexible, with Corsair stating it will deliver "crisp, clear communications with your squad." Microphones can be tricky in the budget space, but I am hopeful the voice quality lives up to the claims.

The Corsair HS35 v2 ($49.99 USD) and Corsair HS35 SURROUND v2 ($59.99 USD) gaming headsets are available now in North America.