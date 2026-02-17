NZXT's new compact H2 Mini PC offers impressive airflow and desktop GeForce RTX 5080 power

NZXT is launching an all-in-one compact gaming PC in the US with the H2 Mini PC that pairs its new H2 Flow Mini-ITX Case with a GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.

NZXT has just launched its latest stylish and impressive compact case, the H2 Flow Mini-ITX. With its fine-mesh panels, 20.7L vertical GPU-mounted tower design, and toolless construction, NZXT is aiming to make small-form-factor (SFF) builds more viable, accessible, and powerful than ever.

In addition to the standalone case, which supports liquid cooling and modern GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, NZXT is launching an all-in-one H2 Mini PC powered by a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5080. As one of the most powerful 4K gaming cards on the market, the impressive compact H2 Mini PC is small enough to fit on any desk or sit comfortably in a living room.

NZXT confirms that the H2 Mini PC will only be available in the US. Even though it's priced at $3,499 USD for both the AMD and Intel CPU variants, it packs some impressive hardware. In addition to the GeForce RTX 5080, you've got your choice of an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 K, both paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of M.2 storage.

Pairing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5080 makes the H2 Mini PC something of a PC gaming powerhouse, and the sort of rig that won't have any issues running the latest games in 4K with ray-tracing at 60+ or even 100+ FPS with DLSS 4.

"The H2 Mini PC delivers powerful performance in a compact footprint without the complexity of building a system yourself," NZXT writes. "Each PC is assembled, tested, and optimized by NZXT to ensure reliable performance, clean cable management, and efficient cooling right out of the box." Cooling-wise, it features NZXT's Kraken Elite 240mm liquid cooler.

