Apple announces five new Apple Arcade games including Where Cards Fall for Apple Vision Pro

Apple has today announced five new games including Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse and a new Where Cards Fall for Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has today announced five new games for Apple Arcade subscribers to download with games compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac - and one is even available for play on the Apple Vision Pro.

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Where Cards Fall will all launch in Apple Arcade at some point in the next month. And because these games are Apple Arcade titles they won't have any ads or in-app purchases and they're all available for download for free so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber.

Where Cards Fall is the Apple Arcade title and a 202 Apple Design Award winner. The game features tactile, accessible controls that have been designed for the Apple Vision Pro and will see players use gestures to manipulate and bring houses of cards to life, Apple's press release says.

After that, we'll see Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse arrive on June 6. Players will play a new adventure card battler where the Rabbids have been set loose across the multiverse. Other titles include Return to Monkey Island+ which is a remake of the classic point-and-click game as well as Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+, a wedding-themed time management game. All the other games mentioned above will launch on June 6, too.

You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to play these games which runs $6.99 per month after a one-month free trial. Those who buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV will also get Apple Arcade for free for three months.

Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription which includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple TV Plus, and other services. If you're using those services and paying separately, choosing Apple One could well save you money.

Apple Arcade subscriptions include support for Family Sharing which means that up to six family members can share the membership and play Apple Arcade games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro depending on which devices the individual games support. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

Apple continues to grow the Apple Arcade collection of titles and there are already more than 200 for gamers to choose from including some huge App Store games and newcomers alike. If you haven't yet taken advantage of your free trial, now might be a good time to fix that.