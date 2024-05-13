Apple Vision Pro global launches are coming, here's when to expect an announcement

The Apple Vision Pro spatial computer is still only available in the United States, but that's all about to change soon according to a new report.

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale in Apple's home country of the United States since early February but there has so far been no confirmation of exactly when we can expect the so-called spatial computer to go on sale globally. Apple has said that we should expect that to happen in 2024, but that leaves for a big time window in which a launch could happen, and with no confirmation of which countries will be involved, there's a lot of guesswork. Now, there might be more information on the horizon with a new report suggesting a launch could be imminent.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple appears to be readying a launch in multiple countries with the confirmation set to come at the company's WWDC event that will take place on June 10. That of course means that it is highly unlikely that we should expect Apple to announce the launch of the headset anywhere before then. Gurman also believes that Apple has been training its retail workers in a number of countries ahead of launch, potentially giving us a hint as to which countries will be on Apple's next wave of launches.

Gurman believes that workers in Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China have undergone training which is likely an indicator that those will be the first international markets that Apple intends to target with the Apple Vision Pro. There is ofc course no news on when the headsets will actually be available to buy, although the fact that an announcement is seemingly imminent is enough to get potential buyers excited.

Pricing will no doubt be a key aspect of any potential global launch for the Apple Vision Pro. The headset has been criticized for its expensive price, starting at $3,499 for the 256GB model. There are also 512GB and 1TB models of the Apple Vision Pro available for those who need extra space for installing apps, games, and downloading media. Apple's accessories are also costly, with a travel case selling for $199. Buying an additional battery pack for the Apple Vision Pro also costs the same $199, too.

The visionOS software that powers the Apple Vision Pro is expected to get a big upgrade later this year. The same WWDC event is likely to see visionOS 2 debut, but it won't be ready for download until this fall, likely in September. That's also when iOS 18 and the other big software updates will be released to the public.