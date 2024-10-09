Nintendo's new Alarmo alarm clock makes waking up fun

Nintendo has announced its new hardware, and it's not the Switch 2, but an alarm clock that plays sounds from its games.

Nintendo's new Alarmo tech looks to be one of those innovate, yet small, additions aimed at improving quality of life and bringing some measure of joy in the process. The new alarm clock has a built-in motion sensor that will play various sounds from five Nintendo games based on movements while you're in bed. So if the alarm goes off, and you're still rolling around, Alarmo could play iconic coin sounds from Mario to help get you up.

It seems to be a very friction-free way to add variety and interactivity to the grueling process of waking up. With Alarmo, people can keep things fresh, opting for 7 different sound profiles across five games including Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, Ring Fit Adventures, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. More alarms will also be added for free, Nintendo says. Alarmo also comes with sounds to help you sleep, but we have to wonder why Donkey Kong Country's legendary Aquatic Ambiance wasn't included.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get first dibs on buying Alarmo, and then the device will roll out to the general public afterwards.