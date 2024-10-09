Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

Nintendo's new Alarmo alarm clock makes waking up fun

Nintendo's latest hardware product isn't the Switch 2, but an interactive alarm clock called Alarmo that responds to movement with Nintendo game sounds.

Nintendo's new Alarmo alarm clock makes waking up fun
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Nintendo has announced its new hardware, and it's not the Switch 2, but an alarm clock that plays sounds from its games.

Nintendo's new Alarmo alarm clock makes waking up fun 3
2

Nintendo's new Alarmo tech looks to be one of those innovate, yet small, additions aimed at improving quality of life and bringing some measure of joy in the process. The new alarm clock has a built-in motion sensor that will play various sounds from five Nintendo games based on movements while you're in bed. So if the alarm goes off, and you're still rolling around, Alarmo could play iconic coin sounds from Mario to help get you up.

It seems to be a very friction-free way to add variety and interactivity to the grueling process of waking up. With Alarmo, people can keep things fresh, opting for 7 different sound profiles across five games including Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, Ring Fit Adventures, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. More alarms will also be added for free, Nintendo says. Alarmo also comes with sounds to help you sleep, but we have to wonder why Donkey Kong Country's legendary Aquatic Ambiance wasn't included.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get first dibs on buying Alarmo, and then the device will roll out to the general public afterwards.

Introducing Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, an interactive alarm clock that's out of the ordinary! Alarmo responds to your body's movement with game sounds, so you can feel like you're waking up in the game world itself. Set an alarm inspired by five Nintendo games, with more alarms on the way as free updates as they become available.

Add some play to the start of your day!

Photo of the product for sale

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$62.99
$62.99$57.95$63.99
Buy
-
--$62.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2024 at 9:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles