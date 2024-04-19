TT Show Episode 31 - AI-Powered iPhone and PS5 Pro and an AI-Generated Romantic Comedy

This week on a special AI-Powered TT Show, Generative AI is everywhere you look. From Apple's new iPhone to the PS5 Pro, it's even showing up in movies.

This week, on a special AI-powered edition of The TT Show, Jak and Kosta examine the latest happenings in tech, gaming, and science - and AI is everywhere. Apple uses AI to give Siri vision and will integrate AI into many aspects of the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Also, with the PlayStation 5 Pro specs confirmed by multiple sources, AI could play a significant role in delivering the reported 4K 60 FPS gameplay target and boost to ray-tracing performance. In the world of Generative AI and LLMs, companies have pressure to disclose what data is being used (or is that harvested) for training.

And speaking of generative AI, TCL is creating the world's first AI-generated romantic comedy set to debut this summer on the company's TCLtv+ streaming service. How does it look? Well, be sure to tune into this week's episode of The TT Show to watch Jak's reaction in real-time.

In the world of displays, the duo looks at ASUS's latest ProArt Display, a 32-inch 8K Mini LED HDR beast that might be the most impressive monitor to launch in 2024. In the world of gaming, Jak and Kosta also try to figure out why people are buying decades-old Commander & Conquer games instead of new releases while salivating over the upcoming release of Hellblade II on PC and Xbox. This game is set to push the visual bar and showcase what's possible with Unreal Engine 5.

Plus, there is a fun Grand Theft Auto 6 discussion to cap off another jam-packed episode.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show