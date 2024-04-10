OpenAI reportedly trained its best AI model on a million hours of YouTube data

OpenAI has reportedly taken more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train its GPT-4 model, the underlying technology powering ChatGPT.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

It was only a few days ago that YouTube's CEO put out a warning directed at OpenAI reminding the company that using any data acquired from its video platform will be a violation of its terms of use.

OpenAI reportedly trained its best AI model on a million hours of YouTube data 22255
Open Gallery 2

Now, reports are surfacing from The New York Times that OpenAI has trained its most advanced AI model, GPT-4, with more than a million hours of transcribed YouTube videos, according to sources that spoke to the newspaper and told it audio and video transcripts were fed into the company's latest AI model. Moreover, these sources also said that Google, the owner of YouTube, has also used audio and video transcripts to train its AI models, both of which are clear violations of YouTube's terms of use.

A spokesperson for Google, Matt Bryant, told the NYT that any "unauthorized scraping or downloading of YouTube content" is prohibited. It should be noted that the NYT has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, alleging the company took the newspaper's content without permission.

The crux of this issue is multi-faceted, as OpenAI has been strangely restrained against informing the public on where it acquired the data to train its impressive AI models. Another problem is the legalities, or lack of copyright infringement, as fair use comes into play, which has famously been a grey area in US laws.

One thing is for certain is AI companies will only face more copyright lawsuits when information is leaked about how their AI models are trained, as the massive amounts data used to train these impressive models can't be 100% liscened.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2024 at 3:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags