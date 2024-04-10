Regulatory pressure mounts on AI firms to disclose copyrighted sources

A US bill proposes AI companies disclose every copyrighted work in their datasets that are used to train the underlying models powering AI tools.

US Congressman Adam Schiff is attempting to force AI companies to outline any copyrighted data used to train AI models.

On April 9, Schiff introduced the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act that, if passed, would require AI companies to file all relevant data used to train their AI tools with the Register of Copyrights at least 30 days before the tool is introduced to the public.

The bill would also be retroactive, meaning any AI tool that is currently available to the public would fall under the same new requirement. If the company doesn't comply with the new laws, it will face a financial penalty from the Copyright Office proportionate to the company's size and violations.

It should be noted that the bill wouldn't prevent AI creators from using copyrighted works, but instead implement transparency on which materials have been used to create the tool and where they have been acquired from. The bill comes only a few weeks after OpenAI CTO Mira Murati was asked if the company upcoming text-to-video AI tool called Sora was created using content acquired from YouTube, Facebook or Instagram. Murati's response was troubling because she said she didn't know.