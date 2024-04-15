Best-looking Unreal Engine 5 game to bring the Xbox Series X to its knees

Hellblade 2 is gearing up to be the best-looking Unreal Engine 5 game, and to achieve its visuals, the Xbox Series X will be brought to its knees.

Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

The Xbox Series X is about to be pushed to its limits when Ninja Theory and Microsoft release Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which could possibly be the best-looking Unreal Engine 5 game to date.

Digital Foundry, the gold standard of reviewing game technology and hardware, has released a new video taking a look at the latest footage released by Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The footage that was analyzed is claimed to be raw footage directly from Microsoft, and according to the outlet, the game is one of, if not the best-looking Unreal Engine 5 game to date. For those that don't know, Hellblade 2 will take players through a stunningly visual cinematic experience that will be, at the time of reporting, exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC.

The outlet writes that Ninja Theory has decided to trade raw performance for visual fidelity, as Hellblade 2 has been confirmed to be capped at 30FPS. The trade-off is that it looks incredible, with Digital Foundry saying it will be an extremely "demanding" game on the Xbox Series X and one of the most "demanding pieces of PC software we've seen so far this generation." According to Ninja Theory's VFX director Mark Slater-Tunstill, Hellblade 2 will be capped at 30FPS to make the game feel more "cinematic".

Hellblade 2 launches next month on May 21 on PC and the Xbox Series X and S. Gamers can expect to have a solid 8 hours of gorgeous in-game play.

