Watch this shot-for-shot live-action remake of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

YouTuber Andrew Levitt recreates the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in real-life and the results are impressively accurate and spot on.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track for a 2025 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and based on the hype surrounding the game's debut trailer from late last year - it's on track to be the biggest thing, since, well, Grand Theft Auto 5. The trailer currently has 185 million views on YouTube, with gameplay showcasing the game's modern-day Vice City setting and male and female protagonists.

Vice City is Rockstar's stand-in for Miami, Florida. With several nods to real-life locations and 'Florida residents doing crazy things,' YouTuber Andrew Levitt has created (or recreated) a live-action shot-for-shot trailer remake. The trailer includes real-world footage of locations seen in the trailer alongside news footage, including the notorious 'Florida Joker' parodied by Rockstar.

There are also stand-ins/actors for the characters and cinematic story bits from the trailer, with 46 shots in total - as highlighted by a behind-the-scenes 'making of' video posted by Andrew Levitt.

He notes that he and his partner traveled to Miami to "track down every location from the trailer and capture the same scenes in real life." Out of the 46 shots to recreate, eight were "inspired by real-life incidents," so those shots were found online. Impressively, they were able to locate the exact buildings seen in the GTA 6 trailer and line up shots with drones to match things like shots of the city, bridges, and beaches.

The behind-the-scenes video presents a candid look at the creation of the remake, from waiting until it was late at night to "do some donuts" to finding the exact strip club seen for a brief moment in the GTA 6 trailer only to find it empty.

