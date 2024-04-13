ASUS's latest ProArt Display is a 32-inch 8K Mini LED HDR beast for professionals

The new 8K ProArt Display PA32KCX from ASUS is designed for professionals and features '1000 nits full-screen sustained brightness' for incredible HDR.

Professional displays are very different from those designed for gaming, where response times, refresh rates, and VRR support sit pretty high on the list. Professional displays are about accurate and vibrant color reproduction for designers and professionals to create and edit with reference-quality visuals.

ASUS's new 8K ProArt Display PA32KCX professional monitor for 2024, image credit: ASUS.

At the NAB Show 2024, ASUS was on hand to present its latest professional monitor, the new ProArt Display PA32KCX - described as the "world's first 8K HDR Mini LED monitor with LuxPixel Technology." The 32-inch display features a native 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) with a 4096-zone Mini LED backlight, 97% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 1000 nits full-screen sustained brightness.

That last bit makes it one of the most impressive 32-inch displays for 2024 and perfect for HDR workflows. It's a tasty display and comes packed with ports. It has HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, a USB hub, and dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports with up to 96W Power Delivery.

ASUS's new ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM professional monitor for 2024, image credit: ASUS.

For OLED fans, ASUS also announced a new QD-OLED display for professionals, the ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM. This 31.5-inch display sports a 4K OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, making it an exception HDR display like the 8K Mini LED monitor. It's also calibrated for accurate color reproduction, with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and true 10-bit color depth.

Both new displays are compatible with ASUS's ProArt Calibration tool (for macOS and Windows), which helps users calibrate images for SDR and HDR modes. The announcement doesn't offer full specs or expected pricing for these displays, so we don't know the refresh rates and response times, but odds are both would be pretty amazing to game on.