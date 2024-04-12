Corsair unveils its first DDR5 workstation RAM with new WS DDR5 RDIMM ECC memory kits

Corsair announces it has entered the DDR5 workstation memory market with the introduction of its new WS DDR5 RDIMM memory kits, with up to 256GB capacity.

The new Corsair WS DDR5 RDIMM memory kits have been engineered to offer uncompromising performance and reliability. They are compatible with Intel's new 4th Gen Xeon and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs. If you want to fill every DIMM slot of your motherboard, they come in huge 256 GB DDR5 memory kits.

Corsair says that with its memory kits coming in huge 256GB capacities, it will set a new standard for memory-intensive tasks like high-resolution media editing, 3D rendering, and of course, AI training. Corsair has carefully screened each DIMM, with the modules passing JEDEC specifications with higher timings and higher speeds, making sure you get the optimal performance for the huge workloads these DIMMs will crush.

The new DDR5 registered DIMMs (RDIMMs) support Error Correction Code (ECC) which provides real-time error detection and correction, ensuring stable and consistently reliable data processing. This is a huge requirement of workstation-class users, versus gamers.

Corsair's new WS DDR5 RDIMM memory kits come in 64GB (4 x 16GB sticks), 128GB (8 x 16GB sticks), 128GB (4 x 32GB sticks) and a monster 256GB (8 x 32GB sticks). Speeds will range up to 6400MT/s, so that you're not suffering at lower RAM speeds with the new WS DDR5 RDIMM memory kits.

Corsair has integrated a PGS layer for heat dissipation, distributing head away from the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and across the RDIMMs. This means that there's sufficient cooling and reliability, even under demanding workloads.

Corsair explains on its website: "The CORSAIR DDR5 RDIMM ECC memory modules are designed for workstations requiring Error Correction Code (ECC) modules. These memory chips are carefully screened for best performance and available in both Intel and AMD varieties. Let's go over all the details of the CORSAIR DDR5 RDIMM ECC memory and see how they can speed up your Workstation PC's performance".

Corsair's new WS DDR5 RDIMM memory kits are available immediately on Corsair's own website and its worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Corsair provides a limited lifetime warranty, as well as a worldwide customer service and technical support network.