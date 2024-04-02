ROG Keris II Ace is ASUS's new 54-gram ultralight gaming mouse, available now

ASUS announced the ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse at CES 2024. This mouse follows up on the excellent ASUS ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint we reviewe.

ASUS announced the ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse at CES 2024. This mouse follows up on the excellent ASUS ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint we reviewed in 2022. The Keris II includes several upgrades, notably the reduced ultralight build, which is now just 54 - 20 grams lighter than the original.

ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse, available in Black & Moonlight White.

In addition, the optical sensor has been upgraded to the new ROG AimPoint Pro, which features 42,000 DPI sensitivity with less than 1% deviation and can accurately track on glass. With ROG Polling Rate Booster and ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, you can get up to 4,000 Hz polling rate over wireless and 8,000 Hz in wired mode.

Interestingly, ASUS has made significant changes to the shape. The new esports professional-tested ergonomic shape includes a higher bump on the body compared to the original and most gaming mice with

121(L)x67(w)x42(H) mm dimensions. The ROG Keris II Ace is available in Black or White for $159.99 at Newegg.

Expect to see this at other retailers in the coming days and weeks, and stay tuned for our full review. In the meantime, check out the product page for more info, or look at the ROG Keris II Ace key features below.

