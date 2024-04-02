ROG Keris II Ace is ASUS's new 54-gram ultralight gaming mouse, available now

ASUS announced the ROG Keris II Ace ultralight gaming mouse at CES 2024. This mouse follows up on the excellent ASUS ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint we reviewed in 2022. The Keris II includes several upgrades, notably the reduced ultralight build, which is now just 54 - 20 grams lighter than the original.
In addition, the optical sensor has been upgraded to the new ROG AimPoint Pro, which features 42,000 DPI sensitivity with less than 1% deviation and can accurately track on glass. With ROG Polling Rate Booster and ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, you can get up to 4,000 Hz polling rate over wireless and 8,000 Hz in wired mode.
Interestingly, ASUS has made significant changes to the shape. The new esports professional-tested ergonomic shape includes a higher bump on the body compared to the original and most gaming mice with
121(L)x67(w)x42(H) mm dimensions. The ROG Keris II Ace is available in Black or White for $159.99 at Newegg.
Expect to see this at other retailers in the coming days and weeks, and stay tuned for our full review. In the meantime, check out the product page for more info, or look at the ROG Keris II Ace key features below.
- Lightweight 54-gram gaming mouse: Ergonomically shaped shell design is tested and approved by FPS esports professional
- ROG Polling Rate Booster: Attach the mouse receiver directly onto the device to drive polling rates up to 4000 Hz in wireless mode and up to 8000 Hz in wired mode.
- ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor: 42,000-dpi optical sensor with < 1% deviation for ultimate precision, and track-on-glass capability
- ROG Optical Micro Switches: Clicky and instant actuation, with 100-million-click lifespan
- Tri-mode connectivity: Flexibility via wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, or Bluetooth® mode that's able to pair with up to three devices
- ROG SpeedNova wireless technology: Low-latency, reliable wireless 2.4 GHz RF performance and optimized energy efficiency
- ROG Omni Receiver: Connect to multiple supported devices wirelessly with a single receiver
- Anti-slip mouse grip tape: Provides an assured grip and adds a bit of flair
- ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE mouse feet: High-quality materials facilitate smooth and fast movements
- Onboard control: Frequently used mouse settings can be adjusted directly by pressing different mouse-button combinations
- Available in Black & Moonlight White