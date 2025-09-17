Turtle Beach announces new Vulcan II TKL keyboard and Burst II Pro mouse for PC gamers

TL;DR: Turtle Beach introduces the Vulcan II TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Burst II Pro Esports Gaming Mouse, designed for competitive PC gamers. With features like hot-swappable switches, per-key RGB lighting, ultra-low-latency 8K polling, and a 30K DPI sensor, both peripherals deliver high performance and durability for esports enthusiasts.

Turtle Beach has announced two new peripherals for competitive PC gamers: the Vulcan II TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the Burst II Pro Esports Gaming Mouse. Both are designed for peak performance for those who spend a decent chunk of their free time jumping into rounds of Counter-Strike 2 or Call of Duty.

The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, image credit: Turtle Beach.

Starting with the Vulcan II TKL, per the naming, this is a compact tenkeyless keyboard that will ship with TITAN HS hot-swappable pre-lubed switches. Rated at 50 million keystrokes, these in-house linear mechanical switches feature a fast 1.8mm actuation point tuned for competitive gaming.

Read more: Roccat is no more, all future gear will now be released with Turtle Beach branding

The Vulcan II TKL also features per-key lighting, a durable aluminum top plate, and sound-dampening foam layers for quiet and smooth performance. And then there's ReacTap SOCD support, which is Turtle Beach's version of the handy but controversial 'Snap Tap' feature found in modern gaming keyboards.

The Turtle Beach Burst II Pro Esports Gaming Mouse, image credit: Turtle Beach.

Moving on to the Burst II Pro mouse, thanks to its support for ultra-low-latency 8K polling, it's a NVIDIA Reflex Compatible gaming mouse built to deliver "esports-level wireless performance." It's also powered by an updated Owl-Eye 30K DPI sensor, which features 750 IPS tracking capabilities and 70g acceleration. For those unfamiliar with gaming mouse specs, these are impressive numbers, with Turtle Beach noting that the result is a sensor with "99.8% resolution accuracy on all surfaces, including glass."

As a mouse built for esports pros, it also features an ultralight symmetrical design, weighing in at 57 grams while still offering up to 150 hours of battery life at the standard 1,000 Hz polling rate. Battery life drops to 40 hours when in 8K or 8,000 Hz mode, but it's still a notable achievement. And for those who want to customize the Burst II Pro, it's set to ship with different PFTE skates, as well as grip tape, for a more comfortable feel.

The Turtle Beach Burst II Pro Esports Gaming Mouse is set to launch with a $139.99 MSRP, with the Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard arriving with a $119.99 MSRP. Both are set to launch globally on October 13.