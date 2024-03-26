Bethesda sneakily drops update on The Elder Scrolls 6 in new message

Bethesda has dropped a subtle teaser about the next installment in The Elder Scrolls series in a 30th-anniversary celebration post.

Bethesda has taken to its social media channels to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the very first Elder Scrolls game.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena was released in 1994, and now 30 years later the franchise is one of the biggest open-world RPG series' of all time, with The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim being one of the most sold games of all time at 60+ million copies.

In celebration of how far the series has come, Bethesda took to its X account with a message outlining the impact of each game, with Bethesda writing that Arena "started it all, with the entirety of Tamriel generated for you to explore freely", Daggerfall introduced "political intrigue" and "a detailed character system," Morrowind introduced the franchise to consoles and modding, Oblivion brought players to the "heart of the empire," and Skyrim enabled epic battles with dragons.

To finish off the celebration message, Bethesda touched on the highly anticipated next installment in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls: IV, which was originally announced at E3 in June 2018. Bethesda wrote the following message found below.

"Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter-The Elder Scrolls 6," Bethesda wrote. "Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure."

What we have learned here is that there is a playable version of The Elder Scrolls 6, and while this certainly isn't much of an update on the development progress, it's something we didn't know before, as there have been very few details about the Skyrim successor.