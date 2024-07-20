The Elder Scrolls VI setting may have just been revealed in a new hint

The setting for the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls IV may have been revealed in a new hint that cites a Pinterest account for a Bethesda games employee.

It was six years ago when Bethesda published the official teaser trailer for the next installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise, and since then, hardly anything has been revealed for the highly anticipated release of The Elder Scrolls IV.

The hint for The Elder Scrolls IV's setting was discovered on Reddit and cites a Pinterest account owned by a Bethesda Game Studios employee. The account contained many pins of concept art that appear to be inspiration for The Elder Scrolls IV. Judging from the saved pins, it appears the next Elder Scrolls game will be set in the west of Tamriel in the province known as Hammerfell.

This region of Tamriel contains vast jungles, wooded mountain ranges, subtropical grasslands, swamps, and deserts. Reports indicate that past rumors suggested Hammerfell as one of the possible locations for the game, and this recent discovery of the Bethesda employee-owned Pinterest account has only reignited those theories.

Moreover, after this story surfaced, the owner of the Pinterest account set the account to private, which has been interpreted by some as an attempt to hide something that was discovered.

The Elder Scrolls IV was announced in 2018, and there is currently no official release date for the title. Additionally, there hasn't officially been any reveal for The Elder Scrolls IV, which means take the rumored information with a grain of salt.