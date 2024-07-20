The Elder Scrolls VI setting may have just been revealed in a new hint

The setting for the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls IV may have been revealed in a new hint that cites a Pinterest account for a Bethesda games employee.

Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

It was six years ago when Bethesda published the official teaser trailer for the next installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise, and since then, hardly anything has been revealed for the highly anticipated release of The Elder Scrolls IV.

The hint for The Elder Scrolls IV's setting was discovered on Reddit and cites a Pinterest account owned by a Bethesda Game Studios employee. The account contained many pins of concept art that appear to be inspiration for The Elder Scrolls IV. Judging from the saved pins, it appears the next Elder Scrolls game will be set in the west of Tamriel in the province known as Hammerfell.

This region of Tamriel contains vast jungles, wooded mountain ranges, subtropical grasslands, swamps, and deserts. Reports indicate that past rumors suggested Hammerfell as one of the possible locations for the game, and this recent discovery of the Bethesda employee-owned Pinterest account has only reignited those theories.

Moreover, after this story surfaced, the owner of the Pinterest account set the account to private, which has been interpreted by some as an attempt to hide something that was discovered.

The Elder Scrolls IV was announced in 2018, and there is currently no official release date for the title. Additionally, there hasn't officially been any reveal for The Elder Scrolls IV, which means take the rumored information with a grain of salt.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2024 at 4:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags