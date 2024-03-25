The Apple Vision Pro will debut in China before year's end, Tim Cook confirms

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available to buy in the United States but Tim Cook has confirmed that China will see a launch this year.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available to buy in the United States but the Apple website says that it intends to launch the headset in new countries before the end of the year. So far the company hasn't said which countries, but we now know that China will definitely be among them.

That's the news after Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed as much to China's state media during a recent visit to the country. Cook was in China to celebrate the opening of a new Apple Store in Shanghai as well as to speak with local officials and supply chain partners. According to a Reuters report, Cook was asked about the Apple Vision Pro and when it would arrive in the country. The report says that the Apple Vision Pro will go on sale in China this year.

There is currently no firm information on when that will happen but previous reports had suggested that Apple could launch the Apple Vision Pro in new countries before the June WWDC event. other countries are also expected to be part of the 2024 lineup but as yet Apple has not confirmed which ones will be included.

Local pricing is also unknown with local currency exchange rates and tax set to have a part to play/ The Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the United States with the headset coming with 256GB of storage at that price point. 512GB and 1TB options are also available, with each upgrade costing an additional $200. A new battery costs $199, while the popular Apple Vision Pro Travel Case also costs the same $199.