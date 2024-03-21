Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-H, extreme laptop CPU pictured: CPU, GPU, SoC, I/O Tile teased

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-H processor has just been teased, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead showing off the chip featuring its CPU Tile, GPU Tile, SoC Tile, and I/O Tile -- and even some dummy Tiles thrown into the mix -- which you can see below:

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-H processor

The chip above is reported of the Intel Arrow Lake-H processor, which will be a laptop chip that should pack 24 cores (and no HT according to recent leaks). Intel will have Xe-LPG integrated graphics, the same integrated GPU found inside of the new Meteor Lake chips. There's no upgrade in GPU here, a pity because Xe2-LPG would've been good to see.

MLID shows the die with a dedicated SoC and I/O die, with two dummy dies on the Arrow Lake chip. The Compute die will feature the same core types as Meteor Lake, which are Lion Cove and Skymont CPU architectures.

The issue for Intel with its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs will be the big fight with AMD and its next-gen Zen 5 processors which will work on the existing AM5 platform. Intel's new Arrow Lake CPUs require a new LGA-1851 socket and 800-series chipset, which means new motherboards for all.

MLID says that in order for Intel Arrow Lake to beat Zen 5 at everything, it's going to be because Intel managed to make Lion Cove a good architecture. We will have to wait until later this year, with Intel expected to send out QS samples to partners in the coming weeks, so more leaks are expected.