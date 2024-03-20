Intel has 'A LOT' riding on next-gen Arrow Lake APUs, could be delayed into 2025

Intel has a considerable amount weighing on the success of its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs, which will be fighting AMD's next-gen Zen 5 processors.

Intel just launched its new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors inside laptops and portables, as well as an entire family of 14th-gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, but looking forward, Team Blue's big upgrade comes from its next-gen Arrow Lake CPU architecture.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, one of Tom's sources said: "We were just told by Intel that they're hoping to ship Arrow Lake QS samples in October, and it usually takes another 1-3 months to launch a product after QS begins. So, if there are no new delays, it's certainly possible that ARL will launch in Q4 of this year".

The source continued: "However, the only reason I still think that it is possible for ARL to launch in Q4, is that I know that there is A LOT riding on this product for Intel. If this was any other project at any other company, I would be telling you that December is already looking unlikely if QS is in October...".

Now remember, AMD has its next-gen Zen 5 processors launching this year and they'll work on the current AM5 socket that is on the market. Intel on the other hand, will be pushing users into a new LGA-1851 socket and DDR5 memory by default (no DDR4 with Arrow Lake) with the new 800-series motherboards that will arrive.https://www.YouTube.com/watch?v=dJbUB6Pfc90

AMD can come in cheaper with Zen 5 -- especially with users that want to upgrade their Zen 3 or Zen 4 processor -- with existing AM5 motherboards. For new users, there will be new AM5 motherboards ready for next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 series desktop CPUs.

Intel really needs its next-gen Arrow Lake "Core Ultra 200" series CPUs to succeed, and to not just end up pumping out multiple SKUs of the same flagship CPU. We saw the release of the Core i9-14900K, the Core i9-14900KF (no integrated GPU) and then just recently the Core i9-14900KS special edition CPU clocked at 6.2GHz, but it uses 400W+ of power to do so. Intel is dropping Hyper-Threading from Arrow Lake according to the latest rumors, but it'll feature an NPU for AI workloads.

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPU will be the first top-to-bottom CPU architecture that features a completely new CPU and GPU architecture, as well as an NPU for AI workloads. This is the first time for an Intel chip to be this re-worked the entire way up and down, in a very long time.

Intel Arrow Lake features, and support: