Custom case built to match the size and showcase ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX GPU is gorgeous

This custom case built specifically for ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs matches the size, shape, and aesthetics of the graphics card.

Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

This might be one of the best-looking custom case designs we've seen in a while, mainly because Chinese custom case experts Xikii have built it specifically for the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The case showcases ASUS's minimal and stylish GPU and its cooling, and the case colors and overall aesthetic are in step with the GPU.

Custom case built to match the size and showcase ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX GPU is gorgeous 02
Open Gallery 4

It's a compact 9.8L case built around a single GPU series, ASUS's ProArt range designed for creators. The effect is striking because the GPU and case are a single piece, including the amber lighting, which matches the ProArt GPU's gold or bronze touches.

This case stands out because the GPU isn't hidden here, which usually happens with SFF and compact builds. GPU dimensions limit the versatility of this type of design, but we'd love to see other modders take the idea of "showcasing the GPU" and apply it to case mods.

Custom case built to match the size and showcase ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX GPU is gorgeous 04
Open Gallery 4

The good news is that ASUS's ProArt GPU series, which includes GeForce RTX 4080, 4070, and 4060 variants, shares the exact dimensions as the 4070 Ti shown here, so it's compatible with more than a single model. Called FF04, this creation from Xikii costs roughly $500 USD after conversion, so it's not exactly affordable - it's premium through and through.

Xikii expects to start shipping these custom cases in the next few months; we'd love to see a full assembly and teardown of this, alongside its thermal performance - who knows, it might be a looker and a case of form over function.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 White OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$539.99
$554.99$569.99$539.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$539.99
$617.89$614.89$569.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2024 at 9:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, gf.bilibili.com, twitter.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags