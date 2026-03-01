ASUS announces full specs and details on its new ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 32GB

TL;DR: ASUS's ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition is a compact, creator-focused GPU featuring a 2.5-slot design, advanced double-flow-through cooling with vapor chamber and liquid metal, and a boost clock up to 2512 MHz. It offers efficient airflow, a minimalist aesthetic, and USB Type-C output, with pricing yet to be announced.

We got our first look at ASUS's new ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition back at CES 2026, with the GPU being the company's most compact GeForce RTX 5090 to date. With a 2.5-slot thickness and large twin 115mm fans, this new custom GPU looks to be using the same multi-PCB design and double flow-through cooling as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

And, since it falls under the ProArt banner, ASUS's non-gaming boutique brand for creator and studio-focused gear (as well as gamers looking for a stylish, minimal look), the physical design features no RGB lighting. Instead, you've got a black GPU with gold accents denoting the modern ProArt aesthetic, as well as USB Type-C display output.

With the product page for this new GPU now live, we've got details on the PC specs, as well as confirmation of the unique double-flow-through design that includes a vapor chamber, liquid metal cooling, and a double-vented backplate that ASUS claims increases airflow and cooling efficiency by 11%.

Although it can be viewed as ASUS's take on the unique Founders Edition design NVIDIA debuted with its flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition will ship with a decent OC Mode boost clock speed of 2512 MHz, which is 100+ MHz higher than the reference spec of 2407 MHz. Even the card's Default mode features a higher boost clock speed of 2482 MHz. Perhaps this is why it's a little thicker than NVIDIA's two-slot design for its GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition card.

Although the product page is now live, denoting an imminent release, there's no word on pricing or availability for the ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition. Considering that current pricing for available GeForce RTX 5090 cards is considerably higher than the $1,999 MSRP, odds are this will be expensive.