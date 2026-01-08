ASUS's ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 is its most compact RTX 5090 GPU at 2.5 slots

TL;DR: ASUS's ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition offers flagship NVIDIA RTX 5090 performance with 32GB GDDR7, 21,276 CUDA cores, and 3352 TOPS AI power in a compact, stylish design. Its advanced cooling system improves efficiency by 11% in a 27% smaller form factor, ideal for creators and AI developers.

ASUS's ProArt line of PC hardware covers a full range of products, with the minimal and stylish design aimed at the creator and AI developer markets, while still delivering the performance you get from the company's gaming brands. At CES 2026, ASUS introduced the new ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition, and it's surprisingly compact and sleek for a flagship GPU.

At the flagship model in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX lineup, you've got the RTX 5090's impressive specs: 32GB of fast GDDR7 memory, 21,2760 CUDA Cores, with 3352 TOPS of AI performance. With its 2.5-slot design with dual fans, the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 is the company's most compact GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, and it's all due to the cooling design.

Inspired by NVIDIA's groundbreaking GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition (which uses a similar custom PCB), the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 sports dual 115mm fans with a double-vented backplate that includes "flow-through zones" to keep airflow moving.

In addition, there's a large vapor chamber that transfers heat from the GPU to the heat pipes, with a liquid-metal compound on the GPU. ASUS notes that the cooling design on the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5090 delivers 11% better cooling efficiency in a 27% smaller form factor. ASUS's MaxContact heatsink also helps, thanks to a manufacturing process that provides greater contact coverage than other baseplates.

And for creators, this is a rare SFF-Ready GeForce RTX 5090 with USB-C connectivity. In addition to the ProArt GeForce RTX 5090, ASUS is also set to launch a ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 and ProArt GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with a similar dual-fan, dual-vent design.