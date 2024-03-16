Ninja Theory drops new drool-worthy Senua's Saga: Hellblade II screenshots

In December, Ninja Theory, the developers behind the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, released a trailer for the next installment in the series.
The trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was released at The Game Awards 2023 and showcased what I'm now considering to be the gold standard for video game trailers. The teaser showcased next-gen graphics, intense gameplay, phenomenal cinematic sequences, epic sound design, and incredible motion capture technology. Hellblade 2 will be set in "Viking Iceland," where Senua will journey to save those who have fallen victim to tyranny while attempting to overcome the darkness both within her and around her.
Notably, the in-game shots seen in the trailer were captured using the Xbox Series X, which is a testament to both the capabilities of Microsoft's flagship console and the work Ninja Theory has put into the title. Just like the in-game shots of the trailer, Ninja Theory's recently released screenshots were captured using "photo mode", which Ninja Theory says will be returning in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
The screenshots showcase truly next-gen graphics and can be found below. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released on the Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 21, 2024, and will be a day-one release on Game Pass.
