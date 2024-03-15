Sony rolls out PS5 update that gives your controller better sound and AI

Sony has released a new update for the PlayStation 5 that has increased the quality of the audio produced by the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers.

Sony has announced that PS5 system software version 24.02-09.00.00 contains controller improvements.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

PlayStation 5 owners received a notification on Wednesday to download the latest version of their console, which makes the DualSense and DualSense Edge controller speakers louder when used to produce in-game sounds and voice chat. Additionally, Sony writes on its website that details the update version 24.02-09.00.00 will also enhance the microphone through a "new AI machine-learning mode" that reduces the sound of background noise caused by button presses, thus improving the voice chat experience.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

The update has also added some more customizability to the PS5 power indicator, which can be found in Settings > System > Beep and Light > Brightness. From there, users can select between dim, medium, and bright, which is the default setting. Other new features within the update are pointers and emoji reactions to the Share Screen feature, which viewers of your shared screen can send to the host. Notably, emojis and pointers can be switched off by the host within the Share Screen settings.