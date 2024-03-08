New iPhone 16 Pro CAD renders show rumored Capture Button and new layout

Apple is heavily rumored to be making some changes to the iPhone 16 Pro and a new leak appears to share CAD renders that highlight them.

We're now roughly halfway through the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models' lifecycles which means that we are edging ever closer to the arrival of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices. We've been seeing leaks related to those iPhones since 2023 and we're pretty confident that they will all be announced in September of this year. Now, a new leak appears to have given us a new glimpse at what the high-end iPhone 16 Pro will look like.

The glimpse comes courtesy of 91Mobiles and what appears to be a leak of CAD renders that show the iPhone 16 Pro in all its glory and from all angles. And these renders appear to match up with leaks that we've seen before including the rumored Capture Button.

The renders show that the Action Button is going to be slightly longer than that used on the iPhone 15 Pro, likely in an attempt to make it easier to press. However, the width of the button looks likely to be slightly more than that of the volume buttons that it will be beside, possibly to help make it easier to differentiate between them when the iPhone is in a pocket.

The renders also show the rumored Capture Button over on the other side of the iPhone, taking the place of the mmWave antenna on US iPhones. The Capture Button appears to be similar in size to the Action Button.

In terms of other rumors relating to the iPhone 16 Pro, we expect it to ship with a 6.3-inch display, a slight increase over the 6.1-inch display that has been used on previous Pro devices. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to sport a slightly larger display than previous models - 6.9 inches, up from the previous 6.7-inch display.