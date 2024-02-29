PlayStation Portal handheld may have been a big success for Sony

Sony's PlayStation Portal peripheral/remote player/handset accessory may have been a big success as peripheral segment revenues surge during holiday 2023.

PlayStation's peripherals revenue surged during the holiday 2023 season, and the new PS Portal remote player may have had a lot to do with it.

Sony released the PlayStation Portal handheld in November 2023 for $199, and at first glance, the Portal looked to be a valid PS Vita successor. The reality is that the PS Portal is a niche product that, like the more recent PlayStation accessories, is specifically designed to maximize profits (Sony has said that accessories are "highly profitable"). Unlike the Vita, the Portal cannot play games on its own and entirely relies on a PlayStation 5 in order to operate. It's a remote play-only device, seen as a receiver of sorts.

Despite its limitations, it appears the PlayStation Portal was a big win for Sony. In a recent interview with Game File, a Sony tech whiz said the consumer reception has been quite strong.

"Although we don't have any numbers to share, the demand has continued to exceed our expectations," PlayStation's VP of product management Hiromi Wakai said in a recent interview with Game File's Stephen Totilo.

Taking a look at PlayStation's earnings during the holiday 2023 should give us more clues. In the Q3 FY23 period from October - December, Sony generated $675 million from PlayStation's "others" segment. This branch includes peripherals like the PlayStation VR/VR2 headset, the DualSense Edge, and others.

During Q3, Sony released two new PlayStation peripherals: The PlayStation Portal and the Pulse Explore earbuds.

As for other market discussions about the handheld, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella had this to say about the Portal:

"Received a few questions on PlayStation Portal... it ranked 5th among hardware platforms in dollar sales in limited production. (Arcade products such as those made by Arcade1Up placed 4th). Sales of Portal were not a significant driver of overall hardware spending in the month," Piscatella said.

"PlayStation Portal was widely sold out during the 4th quarter. Improved production should result in higher volume."