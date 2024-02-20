iPhone 16 again tipped for new and upgraded microphones to make better use of a revamped Siri

Apple's widely expected to announce a slew of new iPhones this coming fall with September the likely release window for an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. All four models are set to feature upgrades over the handsets that are on sale today, with a new report backing up previous claims that one particularly interesting upgrade is on the way.

While the iPhone's display and cameras are often some of its biggest features, this upgrade is related to something many of us take for granted - its microphones. According to reports Apple is set to upgrade the microphones used in these new models so as to make them more capable of hearing commands and requests made of the Siri digital assistant. This is all according to analyst Jeff Pu in a research note seen by MacRumors.

The reason for the upgrade is simple - Apple is working on some big AI-powered upgrades for Siri and it wants to ensure that the software is given the best chance possible. New microphones should make it easier for Siri to understand what has been said, giving it a leg up when it tries to use its AI technology to make sense of the spoken word.

Apple has long been rumored to have designs on some big AI upgrades for the iPhone and other devices in 2024 and this is the latest example of that. Apple knows that Siri has been left in the dust by competing products including Open AI's ChatGPT. CEO Tim Cook had previously said that the company was working on generative AI technology and that it would share more details alter this year.