MSI reveals new MAG GL PSU options: 1000W and 1250W with new 12V-2x6 power connectors

MSI's new MAG A1250GL and A1000GL PCIE5 PSUs are ATX 3.1 compliant, have the latest 12V-2x6 power connectors for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs.

MSI has just announced two new members of its MAG GL PSU family, introducing 1250W and 1000W 80 Plus Gold power supplies that both feature the newer 12V-2x6 power connectors.

4

MSI's new MAG A1250WGL PCIE5 power supply (source: MSI)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company introduced its new MAG GL PSU family last year, with mid-range offerings in the 850W, 750W, and 650W PSUs. The newer 1250W and 1000W PSUs feature ATX 3.1 compatibility, and the new 12V-2x6 power connectors are on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs, with both the new A1250GL and A1000GL PSUs from MSI.

The flagship MSI MAG A1250WGL PCIE5 power supply offers 1250W of power output with an 80 Plus Gold rating, while the A1000GL PCIE5 PSU features 1000W of power delivery and the same 80 Plus Gold certification. There aren't many differences between the 1250W and 1000W models, apart from their power delivery capability (1250W vs 1000W).

MSI MAG A1250GL and A1000GL PCIE5 PSU highlights:

ATX 3.1 ready, native dual-color PCIe CEM 5.1 connector

Supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards

Fully modular design, flat cables 80 PLUS Gold certified for high efficiency

Active PFC design

Protection with OVP / OCP / OPP / OTP / SCP / UVP

135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fan

LLC full-bridge topology with DC-to-DC module design

MSI's new power supplies have the updated 12V-2x6 power connectors included, replacing the issues some gamers had with the 12VHPWR power connector. The new connector has much higher power delivery, offering 600W and even up to 675W with the right graphics card connected to it (next-gen RTX 50 series GPUs).

4

This means MSI is the first PSU manufacturer to bake in the new 12V-2x6 power connectors into a power supply, so you might want to check it out if you want a cheaper but high-wattage 1000W or 1250W power supply.