NVIDIA unveils its new Eos AI supercomputer with 4608 x H100 AI GPUs

NVIDIA provides the first public look at its Eos AI supercomputer, with the large-scale NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD featuring 4608 x H100 AI GPUs.

NVIDIA has officially taken the wraps off of its new Eos supercomputer, which is an incredibly powerful new system that's aimed at AI applications. Check it out:

The new NVIDIA Eos supercomputer features 576 x NVIDIA DGX H100 systems; each of the individual DGX H100 systems has 8 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, delivering a grand total of 4608 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs inside powering them. NVIDIA is using its in-house Quantum-2 InfiniBand architecture to connect them all, delivering some truly mind-blowing performance.

NVIDIA's powerful new H100-powered Eos AI supercomputer features 18.4 exaflops of FP8 AI performance, providing NVIDIA with a continued edge against the competition regarding AI performance. NVIDIA first revealed its new Eos supercomputer at the Supercomputing 2023 trade show in November 2023, but now it's here and ready to take on AI workloads.

The company says its new Eos supercomputer can handle the largest AI workloads to train large language models, recommender systems, quantum simulations, and more. NVIDIA says it is a showcase of what its technology can do when working at scale.

NVIDIA's new Eos supercomputer is ranked 9 in the TOP500 list of the world's fastest supercomputers, with the Eos pushing the boundaries of AI technology and infrastructure, says NVIDIA.

Inside, NVIDIA's advanced accelerated computing and networking, while sophisticated software like NVIDIA Base Command and NVIDIA AI Enterprise are perfect for its Eos supercomputer. The Eos's architecture is optimized for AI workloads demanding ultra-low-latency and high-throughput interconnectivity across a large cluster of accelerated computing nodes, making it an ideal solution for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilities.

