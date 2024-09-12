Meta nearly finished with 100,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPU cluster: online in October or November

Meta Platforms is putting the 'final touches' on one of its supercomputers with over 100,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, ready to train Llama 4 model.

In a new report from The Information, the new AI supercomputer from Meta will feature 100,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs and will be located "somewhere" in the US. The new supercomputing cluster will train the next version of Meta's Llama model: Llama 4. Meta's new 100K+ NVIDIA H100 AI supercomputer cluster will be fully completed by October or November, says The Information.

Meta's new AI supercomputer with its 100,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs reportedly costed over $2 billion for the H100 AI GPU chips alone, which means Mark Zuckerberg is signing some fat cheques to NVIDIA. Speaking of which, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently spoke with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where Jensen said Meta now has 600,000+ NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs to which Zuck replied saying that Meta were "good customers for NVIDIA".

Yeah you are Zuck, you're about to turn multiple billions of dollars of NVIDIA's high-end AI GPUs online. Let's goooo.