Don't forget your Apple Vision Pro passcode - it'll be a huge hassle if you do

Owners of the brand-new Apple Vision Pro headset are finding that they need to return it to an Apple Store fi they forget their passcode.

If you are one of the lucky ones who have picked up an Apple Vision Pro since launch day on February 2, you might want to write down your passcode in case you forget it. We wouldn't normally suggest that such bad security and privacy practice is something you should do, but then again we've never come across a situation like the one that Apple has created here, either.

The situation could see your new Apple Vision Pro become useless, after all. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman which says that Apple Vision Pro headsets become unusable if their owner forgets their passcode - and the only way to get things back up and running again is to visit an Apple Store. What's more, the Apple Store's fix is to wipe the headset, and all of its data, and have owners set them up afresh.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The situation comes about thanks to Apple's security features doing what they're supposed to do, but in the case of the Vision Pro, they actively disable the headset after a passcode has been attempted incorrectly too many times. And where other Apple devices can be reset if required, the Apple Vision Pro doesn't have such a luxury.

Gurman's report says that Apple's support channels have been inundated with people finding that they can no longer use their new headset, leaving them with no option but to head to a local Apple Store. The problem is made worse for those who don't live near a store - or even in the United States. Some people traveled to the country to buy a Vision Pro to take home, and those people could be left with no recourse until the Apple Vision Pro officially launches in their country.

We have to hope that Apple will change this behavior via a future visionOS software update, but for now, we would heartily suggest that Apple Vision Pro owners take steps to ensure that they can't lock themselves out of the headset because they forgot the passcode.

The Apple Vision Pro is now available in the United States with prices starting at $3,499. That'll get you the 256GB model with more storage available for those who want it. The 512GB upgrade costs an additional $200 while another $200 gets buyers 1TB of storage.

There is still no official word on when the Apple Vision Pro will go on sale globally, but some reports have suggested some countries could see the headset go on sale within the next few months.