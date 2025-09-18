Samsung's new XR headset 'Project Moohan' rumored for a huge launch on October 21

Samsung's first XR headset 'Moohan' will be unveiled next month, with specifications and features to be unveiled, expected to cost over $2000.

TL;DR: Samsung will unveil its first high-end XR headset, Project Moohan, on October 21, targeting the premium market with advanced 3800 PPI Sony microdisplays and a strategic price around $2000-significantly lower than Apple's $3600 Vision Pro-aiming to boost XR adoption with superior technology and competitive pricing.

Samsung is expected to unveil its first XR headset -- Project "Moohan" -- on October 21, expanding its market reach into XR, AI, and content platforms.

In a new ETnews report picked up by @Jukanrosleve on X, we're hearing that the Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) division will unveil its new Moohan XR headset on October 21, with product specifications and features revealed for the first time, followed "immediately" by official sales of the new XR headset.

We're expected to see the initial shipment volume from Samsung of around 100,000 units for its new XR headsets, with adjustments to be made depending on how good the early demand is.

How much will Samsung's new high-end XR headset cost?The new Samsung "Moohan" XR headset will be priced lower than Apple's Vision Pro which costs around $3600, but much higher than Meta's more basic Quest 3 headset which costs $500. Samsung is aiming for the premium XR market with a lower-priced headset compared to Apple through a "strategic pricing policy" where industry insiders think it'll cost a little over $2000.

Apple's premium Vision Pro costs $3500+ and hasn't made many big shifts in the market, so an XR headset that could be one of the closest in terms of quality, technology, and features, costing closer to half the price... Samsung could do some great work in the XR market. It'd be nice to see, at least.

On the flip side, in the coming months and more importantly in 2026, Apple has its new Vision Pro headset powered by its latest M5 processor, but the headset itself has barely any upgrades or changes. Apple is working on a new Vision Pro that would be both lighter and cheaper, which would most likely compete more directly against Samsung's upcoming Moohan XR headset.

The higher-end battle of the XR market is getting closer, and win or lose it's great to see it happening. If Samsung could have some game-changing XR applications and games, especially games, it wouldn't sell millions overnight but it would generate more general hype and possible sales than Apple's Vision Pro has experienced with lack of attention and sales.

Samsung's new Moohan XR headset has been rumored with a higher-end 3800 PPI displays, which is more pixels for your eyes than the Apple Vision Pro, too. Moohan is touted to use 3800 PPI 1.3-inch OLEDoS microdisplays sourced from Sony, more pixels than the 3391 PPI displays on the more expensive Apple Vision Pro.