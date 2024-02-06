Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro might not cost as much as first feared

Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro has long been tipped to cost a a small fortune, but a new report hints that might not be the case after all.

Apple is very much expected to announce a couple of refreshed iPad Pro tablets this coming March, although rumors also suggest that we might have to wait until April. Whichever month it will be, there were previous reports that the new high-end tablets would be prohibitively expensive thanks to the use of impressive new OLED displays. Some suggestions claimed that the prices would be as high as a $1,800 starting price for the 12.9-inch model and $1,500 for the 11-inch one. But a new report claims that might not be the case after all.

The report, a paywalled text from DigiTimes and picked up by 9to5Mac, suggests that Apple's iPad Pro price increase won't be as huge as was feared although the prices will still go up.

The DigiTimes report cites unnamed sources when it says that the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will cost around $160 more than the models that are currently on sale. It's thought that the extra money will pay for the new OLED displays as well as the faster M3 chip - the same chip that powers Apple's most recent Macs.

Recent reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple's new iPad Pro lineup is already in production which suggests that tan announcement will not be all that far off. The company is also thought to be working on unveiling anew iPad Air lineup as well as updated M3-series MacBook Air models. This is all likely to happen just weeks after Apple released the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset to the masses across the United States.