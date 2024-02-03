Warm up that AirTag - Apple Vision Pro doesn't support Find My, so don't lose it

Apple's Vision Pro is now on sale and a new support document has confirmed that it doesn't support some key Find My network features.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now on sale after months of waiting, and as people start to spend time with the product we're learning more and more about what it can and cannot do. Apple is also publishing new support documents detailing the headset's capabilities and it's one of those documents that has given us a surprising fact.

A new support document has confirmed that the Apple Vision Pro does not fully support the Find My network. In fact, it's perhaps more accurate to say that it barely supports the feature at all with Apple saying that the only thing it can do is support is the ability to remotely lock the Vision Pro if it's lost.

That surprising news means that the Vision Pro, a headset that starts at a whopping $3,499, doesn't support any FInd My location features including the ability to locate the headset should it be lost. The headset doesn't even support the ability to make it make a sound for easier locating around the home, either.

While the headset is large enough that it's unlikely to find itself lost behind a cushion or under a pillow, it's still a surprise that it doesn't have these features. Why it doesn't isn't clear, but at least the headset can be activation-locked should it be lost or stolen.

The Vision Pro is of course on sale now starting from $3,499 for the 256GB model. Options with 512GB and 1TB of storage are also available, although buyers will of course pay extra for the extra storage space.