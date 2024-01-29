Sony said to bring the heat in new State of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest State of Play stream has been spoiled ahead of time and leaks indicate this one will bring some heavy-hitters.

Xbox insider Shpeshal Nick has pre-emptively leaked Sony's new State of Play games lineup, and now Sony has confirmed some of the info was correct.

If recent leaks are anything to go by, then Sony is bringing the heat with its latest State of Play showcase. According to Shpescal Nick, Sony will highlight a bevy of anticipated games including the Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team, Death Stranding 2 (which is believed to be named "On the Beach"), a new Metro game from 4A Games, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the first proper look at BioShock creator Ken Levine's new shooter, Judas.

Since Sony has confirmed a few of Nick's sources to be true, it's likely the rest of the games will also be shown during the State of Play stream.

The stream is set to go live on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 5PM EST on Twitch.

The following games are expected to be shown:

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

New Metro game (possibly VR related)

Judas

Rise of the Ronin

Stellar Blade

Sonic Generations Remaster [

Sony's Hermen Hulst said this about the show in a recent PlayStation Blog post:

"The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming. Among many other updates, we'll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we'll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond."

