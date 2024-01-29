Hit Apple TV+ show Severance is officially (finally) filming its second season

The hit Apple TV+ show Severance has had its problems during production of its second season, but now it's confirmed to be back on track.

When you think of popular Apple TV+ shows we can be sure that Severance is towards the top of most lists. Its first season was a hugely popular release for Apple TV+ viewers and the way it ended left people particularly keen to see what would happen in season 2. But production of that season has been a problem for Apple and its partners, but things now appear to be back on track.

One of the problems that caused problems was the writer's strike that delayed production in a big way, but with that now done and dusted we already know that production is underway - and now we appear to have been given another hint that things are progressing pretty well.

Apple TV+ shared a post to X, the social network that was previously known as Twitter, which showed Adam Scott's Mark S. character running along one of those familiar white hallways. The alt-text for the image shared details that the large camera on-screen confirms that Severance season 2 is in production.

This is of course great news, but we still don't know for sure when we can expect the show to make a triumphant return to our screens. We'd hope that it's relatively soon, but that will depend on how far the production has gotten so far.

Severance was renewed for a second season back in April 2022, but the writers' strike caused the show's production to be paused in May of the following year. Expectations are very high for what the second season will have to offer, but we might have to wait a little while before we get to see what's next in the Lumon Industries story.