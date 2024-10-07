Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Amazon is closing in on approving a third season of The Rings of Power

The third season of Amazon's The Rings of Power is currently in doubt, but reports indicate Amazon is scheduled to officially greenlight it very soon.

Amazon is closing in on approving a third season of The Rings of Power
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The season two finale of Amazon's The Rings of Power has just wrapped up, and now we are beginning to hear the rumblings of the third season being greenlit.

Amazon is closing in on approving a third season of The Rings of Power 651561156
2

The first season of The Rings of Power wasn't particularly well received by Middle-Earth fans, who cited many problems with the story, particularly the differences between the adaptation and the book lore. Despite the criticisms, the first season generated more than 150 million viewers, and according to studio head Jennifer Salke, season two has generated 55 million and is expected to catch up to season one's numbers. Amazon declined to comment on what constitutes a "view" but did say that The Rings of Power is still within its streaming platforms' top five shows.

Will season three get greenlit? The Hollywood Reporter states Amazon is on the verge of officially approving the third season for the show, with the studio expected to make a decision and an announcement by the end of the month. An indicator that a third season is on the way is that Amazon MGM Studios touted The Rings of Power content to advertisers at the Prime Video UK Upfront presentation in London, which typically only happens when a studio is confident in continuing development on that project.

Additionally, showrunners Payne and McKay have already assembled a writer's room for the third season.

Photo of the product for sale

Weta Workshop Figures of Fandom - The Lord of The Rings Trilogy - Aragorn

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2024 at 10:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmodo.com, hollywoodreporter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles