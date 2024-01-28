MSI MPOWER Z790M: new budget-focused OC board, supports DDR5-8000+ for $199

MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard is a budget champion priced at just $199, rocking dual-DIMM, DDR5-8000+ memory support, is this your new mobo?

MSI is cooking up its new Z790 MPOWER motherboard, which will feature a price of just $199 and support for a dual-DIMM memory configuration that supports DDR5-8000+ and beyond.

MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard (source: Wccftech)

The new MSI Z790 MPOWER motherboard has been leaked by our good friends over at Wccftech, who remind us that the last time we saw an MPOWER motherboard was during the Z170 and Z270 era, which was almost 7 years ago. Time flies when you're having fun -- or making CPUs and motherboards -- and MSI is getting the party started at just $199 with its new Z790 MPOWER motherboard.

MSI now has its new Z790 MPOWER motherboard waiting in the wings, with its mainstream design, support for ultra-fast DDR5-8000+ memory, and a price tag of just $199.

We've got the usual LGA 1700/1800 socket with support for Intel 12th Gen, 13th Gen, and 14th Gen Core CPUs, with a decent 15-phase VRM design that has its power feeding into the MSI Z790 MPOWER motherboard with dual 8-pin power connectors. MSI is using large heatsinks covering the VRMs, with a silver and black theme and a Mini-ITX design. Each of the heatsinks have OC terminology printed on them, including "Overclock", "Frequency", "MHz", "Voltages", "Clock", and more.

MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard specs (source: Wccftech)

MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard features two DIMM slots that support 128GB kits of DDR5 memory through dual 64GB DIMMs, with DDR5-8000+ memory support... impressive to see for a $199 motherboard. Speaking of super-fast DDR5 memory support, MSI is working with multiple RAM manufactures to have MPOWER-branded DDR5 memory kits. Also very cool to see.

We have two M.2 SSD slots underneath M.2 heatsinks, 4 x SATA III ports, a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and two PCIe 4.0 (x1/x4) slots.

Rear I/O on the MSI Z790 MPOWER motherboard (source: Wccftech)

On the back of the MSI Z790 MPOWER motherboard, we've got 4 x USB 2.0 ports, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, and a single USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port. MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard also features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, and 7.1-channel audio support.

MSI's new Z790 MPOWER motherboard is an all-round awesome motherboard by the sounds of it, offering up to 128GB of ultra-fast RAM, with support for DDR5-8000 impressive to see in a $199 motherboard. You've got everything you need here, from M.2 SSD slots, a PCIe 5.0 slot, and even 2.5GbE ethernet connectivity.

This would be a fantastic motherboard to team up with something like a mid-range Intel Core i5 processor like the new Core i5-14600K.