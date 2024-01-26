Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs on target for 2024 launch, CEO asserts - with massive AI gains in tow

Next-gen desktop processors from Intel are still on course to be launched this year, and they will no less than triple AI performance, we're told.

Intel's Arrow Lake processors are on target to release later in 2024, as promised, we've been told (again) by the CEO of the company.

Arrow Lake desktop chips are expected to mark a major step forward in performance (Image Credit: Intel)

Pat Gelsinger made the revelation during Intel's latest fiscal results (which saw revenue rise by 10% year-on-year).

As PC Gamer spotted, Gelsinger said:

"We are even more excited about breaking into the Angstrom era with Intel 20A and Intel 18A. We are first in the industry to have incorporated both gate-all-around and backside power delivery in a single process node, the latter and expected two years ahead of our competition."

"Arrow Lake, our lead Intel 20A vehicle, will launch this year. Intel 18A is expected to achieve manufacturing readiness in second half '24, completing our five nodes and four-year journey and bringing us back to process leadership." Popular Now: Seagate launches the world's largest hard drive at a very reasonable price

This is not the first time Gelsinger has asserted that Arrow Lake, and Intel's other future planned processors, remain on track, but it's good to have it confirmed that everything remains on schedule.

As to when we'll see Arrow Lake emerge, it's likely to be later in 2024, quite possibly at the tail end of the year. AMD's is almost certain to bring its next-gen silicon to market first, with Zen 5 desktop chips expected to launch in Q3 most likely (though recent rumblings indicate an earlier launch - maybe in Q2 - is not out of the question).

That's exactly why Intel can't afford to let Arrow Lake slide, because Team Blue really doesn't want to leave Raptor Lake Refresh (last year's rather uninspiring generation of desktop CPUs) facing Zen 5 for long.

As Wccftech flagged up, Gelsinger also said that Arrow Lake (and Lunar Lake for laptops) will triple the firm's AI performance levels. Indeed, Arrow Lake is expected to be a major leap in performance all round, from apps to gaming to AI workloads, if the rumors are right. It'll also usher in some peppy laptop CPUs by all accounts.